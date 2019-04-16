Danny Boyle To Exec Produce Alan McGee Biopic ‘Creation Stories’ With Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse & Jason Flemyng Joining Cast

Danny Boyle is to exec produce an Irvine Welsh-penned feature about seminal British record label Creation with Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Flemyng joining the cast.

Related Story 'Warning': Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rupert Everett, Tomasz Kot, Kylie Bunbury & Garance Marillier Join Thriller

Creation Stories, which has been long in the works, is based on Alan McGee’s autobiography, The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves and Running a Label, about the highs and lows of running the label famous for putting out records by the likes of My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream and Oasis.

The Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director will exec produce the project, which is being directed by Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star and Telstar: The Story of Joe Meek and The Kid director Nick Moran. Burning Wheel Productions, which is run by Shelley Hammond, Hollie Richmond and former Happy Mondays manager Nathan McGough, is producing, Metro International are leading all worldwide sales for the feature, which starts shooting in London in late May. Dan Hubbard produces.

Ewen Bremner, who played Spud in Boyle’s Trainspotting, will play McGee alongside The Happy Prince star Everett, Assassination Nation star Waterhouse and Snatch star Flemyng.

Irvine Welsh, who is close friends with McGee, has written the screenplay with writing partner Dean Cavanagh. He said, “I’ve been lucky to work with both Danny and Nick over the years and to have the two of them together on this project, along with Ewen, feels like a lottery win.”

Moran added, “Working as a team with Danny on this film is a dream. He is a visionary, the most important British film-maker since Tony Richardson, rightly regarded as one of the best directors in the world today and one of the most successful. He is also the kindest and most open of people and a cornucopia practical knowledge and wisdom. One of the nicest people you could ever meet. The last time him and Irvine worked together they changed the world of cinema. Who wouldn’t be excited to be part of that team.”