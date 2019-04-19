Danielle DePalma Joins Apple As Film & TV Series Marketing Executive

Danielle DePalma, most recently EVP, Worldwide Digital Marketing & Research at Lionsgate, has joined Apple as a senior executive on the company’s video marketing team.

As Manager in the department, DePalma will shepherd film and TV series marketing, reporting to Sony TV alum Chris Van Amburg, Apple’s Head of Video Marketing.

DePalma was a Lionsgate veteran who spent about a decade at the company before leaving in January. At Lionsgate she previously served as SVP digital marketing and VP new media and marketing, overseeing the digital/social media campaigns for such movies as The Hunger Games franchise and Kick-Ass.