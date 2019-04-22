‘Game Of Thrones’ Squire Daniel Portman Sets Off-Broadway Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones‘ Daniel Portman will co-star with Gavin Jon Wright (Black Watch) in the U.S. premiere Off Broadway of Square Go, the Kieran Hurley-Gary McNair play that took a 2018 Fringe First Award following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe festival.

Portman plays Game‘s Poderick “Pod” Payne, loyal squire to Brienne of Tarth. Square Go, set for a limited engagement from June 5-30 at 59E59 Theaters, marks Portman’s New York stage debut. Opening night is June 14.

The play will be directed by Finn den Hertog, who directed the Edinburgh production. Square Go will produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag) in association with Seared Productions.

The title is Scottish slang for a schoolyard fight. Portman will play Max, “a normal-ish kid in a normal-ish town” who “spends his days daydreaming and hanging out with his weird wee pal Stevie Nimmo. But when Max is called for his first ‘square go,’ a fight by the school gates, it’s his own demons he must wrestle with first.”

The production features original music by members of Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit.

On the April 21 Game of Thrones episode, Portman displayed his own musical skills when his character, Pod, sang a lovely rendition of “Jenny’s Song.”