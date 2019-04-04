EXCLUSIVE: Widows and Bad Times At The El Royale star Cynthia Erivo is to lead voice cast on, and co-produce, the upcoming podcast Carrier from burgeoning LA audio firm QCode, which recently launched with hit Rami Malek pod Blackout.

Erivo stars in the scripted thriller with Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Lance Reddick (The Wire), Elliott Gould (Ocean’s Eight), Robert Longstreet (The Haunting Of Hill House), Dale Dickey (Hell Or High Water) and Chris Ellis (The Oath). Also in the mix are Steve Howey, Oliver Cooper, Byron Bowers and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Tony Award-winner Erivo (The Color Purple) plays a long-haul truck driver who during her all-night trip across rural America discovers she’s transporting a trailer with disturbing, mysterious contents. The seven-episode series, QCode’s second narrative show, is in post-production and aims to launch in coming months.

Writer-director is Dan Blank who was a creative consultant on Google’s virtual reality project Daydream. After that experience Blank began experimenting with dimensional audio techniques designed to help boost audience immersion.

QCode financed and will distribute the show. Former CAA lit agent Rob Herting launched the label last year with management firm Grandview and production company Automatik. The studio’s first narrative production Blackout with Rami Malek recently debuted at #2 on the Apple Podcast Charts and is now in discussions to be adapted into a TV series.

Herting said, “We are so excited about the impact Blackout has already made in the world and we cant wait to share Carrier, which pushes the form even further. Dan, Cynthia, and the rest of the team have crafted a wonderful story and are using cutting edge audio technique to tell that story, and we’re looking forward to sharing this with our growing collection of listeners.”

Yesterday the company revealed a non-scripted podcast based on Elle Fanning movie Teen Spirit. The six-episode Talk Spirit pod will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the ideation and production of the Max Minghella-directed film with guests including actress Rashida Jones, A Star Is Born producer Lynette Howell Taylor and Moonlight cinematographer James Laxton.