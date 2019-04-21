‘La Llorona’ Conjures $30M Overseas Bow; ‘Shazam!’ & ‘Dumbo’ cross $300M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line’s James Wan-produced horror pic The Curse Of La Llorona haunted cinemas in 71 overseas markets this frame, opening to $30M at the international box office. Along with domestic, the global bow is $56.5M.

In many countries, the Easter weekend is bracketed by holidays on the Friday and/or Monday, and Llorona, with its Catholic iconography, tapped into that. Latin America leans into horror and this film, with Mexican folklore at its center, was No. 1 in the region where it is tracking above The Conjuring (+11%), Halloween (+30%), A Quiet Place (+60%) and Lights Out (+95%). Mexico leads all play at $5.3M while Europe and parts of Asia had decent starts; Brazil was slightly soft with the market dominated by family fare (Shazam!, Dumbo) and the faith-based Breakthrough.

The thriftily-priced $9M La Llorona still has Japan and the UK to come. Too bad it didn’t release in the latter this weekend which could have used the jolt. Right now, it looks like the current session in Britain could be the first four-day Easter weekend this century to gross under £10M. There’s been lovely weather there, but the lack of a major opener also is showing impact.

Of course, next weekend will be a different story amid the thunderous arrival of Avengers: Endgame. Cinemas in London, Leicester, the Midlands, Bristol and many more are already selling out shows. Highlighting the anticipation for Endgame, even China was quiet this frame, led by the continuing play of P Storm ($113M cume), and as pre-sales on the MCU pic have surged past $60M.

Widely for non horror fans, this weekend was all about holdovers. Notably, WB/New Line/DC’s Shazam! added another $22M to cross the $200M mark overseas and $300M globally. Families also leant an ear to Disney’s Dumbo, pushing the expensive little pachyderm above both those same milestones.

Ahead of the worldwide reckoning with Thanos that begins Wednesday offshore, Disney/Marvel’s Captain Marvel put a couple new notches on her belt. With a global cume of $1.09B through Sunday, Carol Danvers now fronts the No. 8 all-time superhero movie, passing The Dark Knight Rises.

Elsewhere, Voltage’s teen drama After had another good weekend, grossing $9.5M in 38 markets for a $25.4M overseas cume. Lionsgate/Millennium’s Hellboy meanwhile picked up just $3.4M in 40 hubs.

NEW

THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA

The Michael Chaves-directed horror pic, which is not directly connected to the Conjuring universe as it doesn’t involve paranormal investigators, the Warrens, opened in 71 overseas markets to $30M on 13,262 screens. The top film internationally in a largely holdover weekend ahead of next frame’s Avengers: Endgame was No. 1 in the Latin American region, tapping into the Easter holiday and Mexican folklore. As noted above, it bested a handful of comps in the region.

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it’s on par with The Conjuring, A Quiet Place and Lights Out. In Asia, it’s the No. 1 movie, coming in more than double Pet Sematary and Halloween.

The best overall play was Mexico at $5.3M on 2,600 screens with a 32% share of the Top 5 titles. It outperformed nearly all comps there including Insidious: The Last Key (+36%), The Conjuring (+61%), A Quiet Place (+101%), Pet Sematary (+158%) and Lights Out (+185%).



Colombia was the next best start at $2.4M and ahead of all comps except Annabelle. France grossed $2.1M on 254 screens to rank No. 2, on par with a number of comps and over Lights Out (+20%) and A Quiet Pladce (%39%).



Spain brought in $1.7M on 330 screens, ranking No. 3, but above most comps including 34% over Annabelle. Indonesia scared up $1.6M on 654 screens at No. 1, also topping most comps.

Korea ($1.3M/620 screens/No. 2), India ($1.1M/1,032/No. 1 U.S. movie), Russia ($1.1M/1,758/No. 3), Italy ($863K/314 screens/No. 3) and Brazil ($796K/350/No. 4) round out the Top 10.

The UK and Japan are still to come along with a handful of markets as the movie looks to act as counterprogramming to Thanos and crew.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

SHAZAM!

Warner’s family friendly superhero added another $22M with school breaks and the Easter holiday helping fuel the box office. Playing on about 16,000 screens in 80 markets, the Zachary Levi-starrer has now grossed $201.5M abroad and $322.8M globally.

Japan opened this session with $2M on 723 screens at No. 4, but No. 1 for a U.S. movie. The release topped Ant-Man by 9% and is on par with Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Brazil in the 3rd frame dropped just 21% to stay No. 1 and gross $11.4M to date. Australia held the No. 1 spot while Mexico dipped to No. 3. The UK took back the No. 1 slot on a very quiet weekend and Spain increased 2% in the 3rd session. Colombia also saw a sizable increase, up 34%.

The Top 10 markets are China ($43.5M), the UK ($15.4M), Mexico ($14.2M), Brazil ($11.4M) and Australia ($9.8M).

DUMBO

Also in the family sphere, Disney’s Dumbo added $13.7M from 55 material markets. The offshore cume is now $206.6M for $307.9M worldwide. Belgium is a big fan of the pachyderm, maintaining No. 1 for the fourth straight weekend. Within the rest of Europe, holds were good for the holiday including in Denmark (-5%), Spain (-12%), Portugal (-24%) and France (-46%).

In Lat Am, Dumbo dropped just 12% with strong holds in Colombia (+28%), Argentina (+20%), Peru (+5%), Chile (-3%), Brazil (-19%) and Mexico (-35%).

Across Asia-Pacific, strong holds include New Zealand (+30%), Singapore (+19%), Hong Kong (-4%) and Australia (-9%).

The Top 5 markets are the UK ($27.9M), China ($21.8M), Mexico ($20.2M), Spain ($14M) and France ($12.2M).

WONDER PARK

Paramount’s animated amusement admitted another $10.9M worth of visitors in 56 markets. That includes a debut in China where the start was No. 3 with $3M at 8,992 locations. The international cume is now $48.5M.

Also new this session were the Netherlands ($328K/135 sites) and Hong Kong ($264K/40).

France led the weekend play and has now grossed $6.1M. Korea is the final market to release, way down the line in August.

CAPTAIN MARVEL

In the 7th weekend, Disney/Marvel’s Captain Marvel picked up $6.5M from 49 material markets. The offshore total is now $689.5M with $1,089.5M worldwide where Carol Danvers is the No. 8 biggest superhero of all time.

Europe dropped 37% regionally with a great +25% hold in Spain and slight eases elsewhere. Korea also got a bump, up 70% as anticipation for Endgame swells. Latin America had a 12% drop, increasing in Chile by 2% and dipping just 14% in Brazil.

Here are the Top 5 grossers: China ($153.6M), the UK ($49.7M), Korea ($45.1M), Brazil ($37.9M) and Mexico ($33.2M).

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Pet Sematary (PAR): $5.5M intl weekend (58 markets); $46.1M intl cume

Breakthrough (FOX/DIS): $2.8M intl weekend (20 markets/+28% in Brazil); $5.9M cume

Us (UNI): $1.7M intl weekend (58 markets); $75.3M intl cume

Little (UNI): $1.4M intl weekend (13 markets); $4.8M intl cume

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (UNI): $700K intl weekend (37 markets); $355.4M intl cume

Bohemian Rhapsody (FOX): $500K intl weekend (20 markets); $685.6M intl cume

Greta (UNI): $500K intl weekend (2 markets); $3M intl cume ($1.5M Universal)

Boy Erased (UNI): $200K intl weekend (8 markets); $4.6M intl cume

LOCAL-LANGUAGE

Foxstar’s Indian pic Kalank, a romance drama set during the 1940s partition and from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, opened to $10.4M in two markets offshore. Of that, $9.5M was from India where the movie is No. 1 this weekend. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor star in the title by director Abhishek Varman.

