The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards has set its 2020 date, with the show to air live on The CW on Sunday, January 12 at 7-10 PM ET/PT. Taye Diggs, who hosted for the first time at this year’s show, is returning for the show which again will be held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

The Critics’ Choice Awards, which honor the year’s best in films and TV/streaming, is organized by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

The 2018 awards honored the likes of Netflix’s Roma, the eventual Oscar Best Picture nominee that scored a leading four CCA wins including Best Picture and Best Director. It also featured awards to eventual Oscar winners Mahershala Ali (for Green Book) and Regina King (for If Beale Street Could Talk).

On the TV side, the final season of FX’s The Americans and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led with three wins apiece. The Crown‘s Claire Foy received the #SeeHer Award, which was presented by Viola Davis, the award’s first recipient. That honor is also returning for next year’s show.

The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.