Illusionist Criss Angel is the latest performer announced for the In Residence on Broadway series. The star of A&E’s Mindfreak will take the stage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for a five-day stint July 2-7.

Criss Angel Raw – The Mindfreak Unplugged was announced today by producers Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group). Angel is the third performer recently announced as part of the limited engagement series, following Yanni and Regina Spektor.

Criss says, “Mindfreak started in 2001 in the heart of Times Square, the WWE basement, and now to be back home in New York with my all-new show Raw, playing in a storied Broadway theater where Doug Henning once performed, is a dream come true,” Angel said. “Raw is a completely different show than Mindfreak in Las Vegas. It’s intimate and reveals a different side of me – while of course still blowing your mind!”

The Broadway production was described by producers as “a theatrical experience unlike any seen before; bringing Angel’s famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life – all performed in an intimate, raw setting.”

The show will include what the production is calling “a revolutionary closing illusion – 18 years in the making and the most spectacular ever seen on Broadway.”

The performance schedule for Criss Angel Raw – The Mindfreak Unplugged is:

Tuesday, July 2 at 8PM

Wednesday, July 3 at 3PM and 8PM

Friday, July 5 at 8PM

Saturday, July 6 at 3PM & 8PM

Sunday, July 7 at 3PM and 7PM