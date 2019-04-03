More than 25 years after she appeared in the 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog) is returning to the Creepshow universe. Barbeau has been tapped to star in the upcoming horror anthology series, Creepshow, based on the movie, along with Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) and Tobin Bell (Saw) on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service. The three will headline the Stephen King story “Gray Matter,” adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi (The Commuter) and directed by series showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead).

Shudder/AMC Networks

In “Gray Matter,” Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store. The story, first published in 1973, is part of King’s best-selling 1978 collection, Night Shift.

For Barbeau, “Gray Matter” represents a return to the Creepshow franchise following her portrayal of Billie in the 1982 segment, “The Crate.” Barbeau also serves as the host of the Shudder Original podcast, She Kills.

“I was thrilled when Greg asked me to join the Creepshow world once again,” said Barbeau. “And then working with Tobin and Giancarlo, with Greg as our director, well, that was the icing on the cake — no, not that cake. Oh, you know what I mean.”

The DNA of the original movie is firmly embedded in the new series: in addition to Barbeau and King’s return to the franchise, writer Joe Hill (who has also contributed a story this season) played comic-book-loving “Billy” in the film’s wrap-around segments. John Harrison, who was 1st Assistant Director on 1982’s Creepshow and composed its theme, is back to direct several segments of the series. And executive producer Greg Nicotero visited the first film’s set as a teenager, and contributed make-up effects to its 1987 follow-up, Creepshow 2.

“I feel I’m in great company getting the opportunity to direct a story written by Steve,” said Nicotero. “Between Salem’s Lot, Pet Sematary and The Stand, I’ve always found his stories rich in relatable characters forced into supernatural situations beyond their control—the everyday person’s primal fears. To visualize ‘Gray Matter’ for Creepshow with the help of Adrienne, Giancarlo and Tobin was about as good as it gets for a horror fan from Pittsburgh!”

With “Gray Matter,” Shudder has confirmed eight of the twelve segments that will make up Creepshow’s six-episode season. Previously announced segments include “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill, “House of the Head” by Josh Malerman (Bird Box), “The Companion” based on the short story by Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale and Keith Lansdale, “The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman, “All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones, “Night of the Paw” by John Esposito, and “Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab. Additional titles and casting will be announced soon. The series is scheduled to wrap production later this week in Atlanta, GA.

Shudder’s Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

Creepshow will premiere on Shudder later this year.