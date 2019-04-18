Craig Ferguson Teams With Comedy Dynamics For ‘Hobo Fabulous’ Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Ferguson’s Green Mountain West has announced that they are partnering with Comedy Dynamics to release the six-episode limited series Hobo Fabulous on the Comedy Dynamics Network which will be available via the Comedy Dynamics channel, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Comcast, Spectrum, Dish and other platforms.

Hobo Fabulous is dubbed “a new kind of stand up special.” The former host of The Late Late Show delivers six half hours which will be a hybrid of a stand up special and rock tour documentary. The special was film during his recent 50 date tour of the USA and Canada.

“I am not a fan of the bands Rush and Journey but loved the recent documentaries about them,” said Ferguson. “I realized by using a similar format I could make a show not just for my fans but something that people who hate my guts could also enjoy.”

Related Story ABC Piloting Quirky British Gameshow 'The Time It Takes' With Craig Ferguson

“Craig has proven time and time again that he is one of the most brilliant and beloved minds in comedy and after successful partnerships for I’m Here To Help and Join Or Die, we’re excited to be working with him on his latest hysterical endeavor,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

The series is directed by Joe Bolter (former front-end of the comedy horse Secretariat on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson) and produced by Tomas Zakopal (who played the rear end).

Ferguson hosted The Late Late Show for 10 years and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination and the 2009 Peabody Award for Excellence in Broadcasting for his interview with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Ferguson was also the host of the Emmy-nominated Celebrity Name Game. Ferguson has also been nominated for numerous Grammys for his original standup recordings. Ferguson can be seen alongside Kathie Lee Gifford in the forthcoming Love Me To Death which finished filming last year in his native Scotland.