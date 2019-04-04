John Cho (Star Trek, Searching), Mustafa Shakir (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; What/If) and Alex Hassell (The Miniaturist; Suburbicon) are set as leads in Cowboy Bebop, a live-action adaptation of the cult Japanese animated series. The Space western hails from Tomorrow Studios, Marty Adelstein’s joint venture with ITV Studios, Midnight Radio (Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg), writer Chris Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok) and Sunrise, the studio behind the original series. In addition, Alex Garcia Lopez (The Witcher; Marvel’s Daredevil and The Punisher; Utopia) will direct the first two episodes.

Written/executive produced by Yost based on the worldwide phenomenon, Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world…for the right price.

Cho is Spike Spiegel, an impossibly cool “cowboy” (bounty hunter) with a deadly smile, a wry wit, and style to spare. He travels the solar system with his ex-cop partner, Jet, pursuing the future’s most dangerous bounties with a combination of charm, charisma — and deadly Jeet Kune Do.

Shakir is Jet Black, one of the few honest cops in the solar system before an ultimate betrayal robbed him of all that he loved, forcing him into a vagabond life of hunting bounties to put food on the table. Jet is an inveterate jazz enthusiast and Captain of the Bebop.

Pineda is Faye Valentine, a bold, brash and unpredictable bounty hunter. Suffering from amnesia after years of being cryogenically frozen, Faye does whatever it takes to survive. Whether she’s lying, stealing, or just being a thorn in Spike and Jet’s side.

Hassell is Vicious, a man who thoroughly enjoys a good kill, Vicious is the Syndicate’s most notorious hitman. He’s also Spike Spiegel’s ex-partner and arch-enemy.

Cowboy Bebop is co-produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. Netflix will handle physical production. Midnight Radio’s (Limetown, High Fidelity, Knightfall) Appelbaum, Nemec, Pinkner, and Rosenberg executive produce and co-showrun. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer, Hanna) also executive produce with Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozak and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc; Tetsu Fujimura and Matthew Weinberg. Shinichiro Watanabe (director of the original anime) serves as consultant.

Cho is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and B&C Group in Korea. Shakir is repped by The Gersh Agency, and Robyn Bluestone Management. Pineda is repped by UTA. Hassell, soon to star in Netflix film The Red Sea Diving Resort, is repped by Magnolia Entertainment, The Gersh Agency and United Agents.