Deadline’s fourth annual The Contenders Emmys, our television awards-season extravaganza, is now underway at a new location, the Paramount Theatre at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. A total of 21 networks and studios are showcasing 38 of their top contending shows in the event, which officially kicks off Emmy season. It is happening live all day in front of an invitation-only audience of TV Academy members and key voters from the top show business guilds. Along with our Oscar season Contenders events in Los Angeles, New York and London, it is considered a must-stop.

Deadline

Taking turns moderating panels will be Deadline’s co-editors-in-chief Nellie Andreeva, Mike Fleming, senior editor Dominic Patten (also our TV critic), editorial director Anthony D’Alessandro, Geoff Boucher, Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N’Duka, Peter White and me. Awardsline editor Joe Utichi will host.

You can follow along on Deadline today for complete coverage, and on social media via # DeadlineContenders. (See below.)

The day kicked off with a breakfast hosted by Amazon Prime Video, which also offers the day’s first two panels for their shows (Homecoming, with actors Stephan James and Shea Whigham along with co-creators Eli Horowitz and Michael Bloomberg, and The Romanoffs with creator Matt Weiner and actor Christina Hendricks all joining me onstage). Presentations conclude at 5:15 PM with a full Hulu panel showcasing contenders Catch-22, Ramy, Shrill and The Act, followed by a Hulu-sponsored cocktail reception. A Netflix-sponsored luncheon also will have participants from their shows in attendance.

Among those scheduled to appear (in addition to the aforementioned) are Kevin Costner, Mahershala Ali, Amy Adams, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, Dominic West, Eugene Levy, Seth MacFarlane, Vanessa Hudgens, Mira Sorvino, Sara Gilbert, Mary McCormack, Ron Livingston, Fred Armisen, Ian McShane, James Corden, Julianna Margulies, Topher Grace, Richard Madden, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne, Michael Douglas, Adam Scott, Sanaa Latham, Christopher Abbott, Ramy Youssef, Elizabeth Banks, Joey King, and Patricia Arquette. And those are just a few of the actors appearing in addition to celebrated creators, producers, writers and directors.

This year’s sponsors are Inkbox, Final Draft, Michter’s Whiskey, Eyepetizer and Screen Engine/ASI. Partners for 2019 include Four Seasons Maui, MASS Beverly, GANDIABLASCO and Calii Love.

This event is exclusively presented by Deadline, not by the Television Academy.