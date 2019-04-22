Comedy Store Documentary Series Set At Showtime, Ladies & Germs; Mike Binder Directs

Coming to the stage next: a Showtime documentary series about the legendary Comedy Store. Mike Binder will direct the four-part project that’s eyed for 2020.

The untitled series from Showtime Documentary Films brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at the Comedy Store. As a Comedy Store alum, former stand-up comic Binder spotlights one of pop culture’s great laboratories with never-before-seen footage and incisive, emotional interviews with some of the biggest names in comedy.

Founded by Sammy Shore, Mitzi Shore and Rudy DeLuca in 1972, the iconic West Hollywood club has launched the careers of countless comics. A mere sampling Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, Sam Kinison, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Marc Maron, Whitney Cummings, Iliza Shlesinger, Paul Rodriguez, David Spade, Bob Saget, Howie Mandel, Joe Rogan, Chris D’Elia, Tom Dreesen and Jimmie Walker.

“The Comedy Store is a magical place – it’s Juilliard for stand-up comics, the Bolshoi Ballet of comedy,” said Binder, who wrote and directed Black and White and The Upside of Anger. “It’s an honor for me to be able to return home to my roots, and I am so grateful to be able to tell this remarkable story.”

Binder, who has written and produced for Showtime’s Ray Donovan and directed its drama series Billions, will executive produce the series alongside Mike Tollin, Jon Weinbach. Peter Shore and Paul Young. Adam Eget, creative director of the Comedy Store, will produce. Jonathan Vogler will produce for Mandalay Sports Media. Binder is repped by Verve and Ziffren Brittenham.