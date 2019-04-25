Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Comcast Q1 Profit Beats Estimates But Olympics Comparison Dings NBCUniversal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Comcast Q1 Profit Beats Estimates But Olympics Comparison Dings NBCUniversal

Comcast
REX/Shutterstock

Comcast beat Wall Street forecasts for first-quarter earnings, coming in at 77 cents a share, well ahead of the consensus estimate of 68 cents.

Revenue rose 18% to $26.9 billion, but fell short of forecasts for $27.3 billion, largely due to comparisons with a 2018 quarter that included the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl.

Cable Networks revenue decreased 9.2% to $2.9 billion in the quarter. Excluding $378 million of revenue generated by the broadcast of the PyeongChang Olympics in the first quarter of 2018, revenue increased 3%. Broadcast TV revenue decreased 29.4% to $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting lower advertising revenue. Excluding $770 million from the Olympics and $423 million from Super Bowl LII, revenue increased 7%.

Revenue at the Universal film studio increased 7.4% to $1.8 billion and EBITDA went up 79% to $364 million thanks to How to Train Your Dragon:The Hidden World and Us.

On the cable side, high-speed internet revenue jumped 10% to nearly $4.6 billion, more than offsetting continued erosion of video. About 107,000 residential video customers were lost in the quarter, leaving Comcast at 20.85 million U.S. video homes.

Despite some headwinds and industry-wide reshuffling of the overall pay-TV bundle, revenue per customer increased 5% in the quarter. “Video continues to play an important role in the bundle,” CFO Michael Cavanagh said, given the company’s range of mobile and “bring-your-own-device” offerings.

Sky, the European pay-TV giant Comcast acquired last year, saw revenue decrease 5% due to currency impacts, while EBITDA slid 11% due to outlays for soccer rights in Italy and Germany.

“Comcast is off to a terrific start in 2019, financially, operationally and strategically.In the first quarter,” CEO Brian Roberts said. “Across all parts of the company, our teams are executing at a high level and collaborating to drive growth and innovation.I’m excited about this quarter’s results and the opportunities ahead.”

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad