Comcast Boss Brian Roberts’ Pay Rose In 2018; NBCU Chief Steve Burke’s Fell

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts saw his total compensation rise to $35 million in 2018, from $32.5 million in 2017. Steve Burke, head of NBCUniversal, saw his pay package drop to just shy of $40 million, from $45.5 million in 2017.

The figures were released as part of the company’s proxy statement, which also dated the company’s annual shareholder meeting for June 5.

After Roberts and Burke, the next highest-paid exec, CFO Michael Cavanagh, collected $21.7 million in 2018, up from $20.1 million in the prior year.

Burke’s pay had been propped up in 2016 and 2017 by $15 million option awards. In 2018, he received an option award of about $5.4 million. NBCU has been on a strong run since joining the Comcast fold in 2011. Universal Pictures has had some of the top-grossing years in its history, and the NBC broadcast network has won the 18-to-49 ratings crown for several consecutive years.

It was a busy 2018 for Comcast, as the company landed Sky after a back-and-forth with Disney, after losing out to Disney in the chase for 21st Century Fox. The company’s stock, as the proxy notes, has rebounded in recent months after a sluggish first part of 2018, outperforming those of peers as well as the S&P 500.

On Thursday, the company reported first-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street expectations, but a softer revenue number as comparisons with the 2018 Olumpics / Super Bowl year proved difficult.

