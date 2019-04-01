Leading up to the 20th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School, a new feature documentary revisits the hallways of the Colorado school and explores the topic of school shootings through the experiences of survivors.

We Are Columbine, directed by one such survivor, Laura Farber, will be released in select theaters on April 9 by Virgil Films. It will also be on DVD and video on demand ahead of a streaming engagement on Hulu starting April 15.

Columbine was the first high-profile case of gun violence erupting on a school campus. The heavy burden carried by shooting survivors has just returned to the news, with two survivors of last year’s Parkland shooting in Florida committing suicide in recent weeks.

We Are Columbine follows four students who experienced the shooting at the school, which is in the Denver suburb of Littleton. Farber, who was a freshman at the time of the incident, captures the perspectives of classmates returning to the school for the first time and offering their accounts of the events then and their lives since. Some of the students who survived are now parents themselves, sending their children to schools whose campuses and administrations have been shaped by Columbine.

Virgil Films, founded and run by Joe Amodei, has been an active indie distributor since 2003. While it has released films of all stripes, it has gained a reputation in the documentary arena with films like the I Am … series featuring portraits of Paul Walker, Chris Farley and others, as well as Oscar-nominated titles like Restrepo.