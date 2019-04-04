“Strike First, Strike Hard, No Mercy” Welcome to the new incarnation of Cobra Kai, the rogue karate school that is back with a vengeance in a YouTube Original series that rekindles the classic big-screen martial arts rivalry from The Karate Kid. The new trailer for Season 2 of the acclaimed series Cobra Kai just dropped today and it opens with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) surveying the fresh-faced students of his just-reopened school of hard knocks.

“Cobra Kai is back where it belongs,” Johnny boasts beneath his headband. “Back on top.”

The Karate Kid small-screen sequel project can make the same boast The first season of Cobra Kai scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and the inaugural episode is now north of 55 million views. Season 2 premieres on April 24 on YouTube Premium. It’s made for a bright celebration for the 35th anniversary of The Karate Kid, which was was one of the signature box office hits of the 1980s.

The series revisits and escalates the beef between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny and the Season 1 cliffhanger featured the return of John Kreese (Martin Kove). When a new rivalry between opposing dojos is born in the aftermath of Cobra Kai’s controversial win at the All Valley Championships, Daniel realizes his next countermove is to open his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor of his mentor Mr. Miyagi (portrayed in four feature films by the late Noriyuki “Pat” Morita).

Can Daniel, already juggling a job and family, handle the responsibilities that come with opening a dojo amid an escalating feud? The underdog who showed the world how to crane kick is ready for the challenge. “Balance,” Daniel says in the trailer, “is my thing.”

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar, American Reunion). Together, the trio conceived the new Karate Kid storyline that picks-up three decades after the original film’s climactic showdown. Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg will direct much of the series. Susan Ekins also executive produces. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produced for Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios.



