A man working in the staging area on the grounds of the forthcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has died after he fell while setting up.

The name of the man has not been released, but according to the official Twitter account of CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, he “fell from a roof and perished at the scene.”

The festival, which takes place in Indio, Calif., released a statement saying: “He has been with our team for 20 years in the desert and was doing what he loved. He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team. As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival.”

According to CNN, the Riverside County Coroner’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are currently investigating incident.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place April 12-14 as well as the following weekend April 19-21. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are set to headline.