How To Watch The Second Weekend Coachella Festival Livestream

The final weekend of the Coachella Festival kicks off tonight, featuring hundreds of acts playing across eight stages and a unique Easter Sunday service by Kanye West.

The official Coachella website has the day-by-day schedule, with stage times for each artist. Highlights include Childish Gambino tonight at 11:25 PM PST, with Tame Impala headlining on Saturday at 10:35 PM PST and Ariana Grande wrapping things up at 10:30 PM PST on Sunday night.

Kanye West‘s “Sunday Service” will stream live at 9 AM PST on Easter Sunday.

Weekend 2 Coachella Curated ” on YouTube will stream a curated selection of the action. The site promises “three days of original content, full Yuma Tent sets, performances and more,” according to the festival’s YouTube channel description. One expected highlight is actor Idris Elba’s DJ set.

Headliners Ariana Grande and Tame Impala are expected to be among the 16 artists streamed. Other acts include Amelie Lens, Blackpink, Camelphat, Charlotte De Witte, Chris Lake, Deep Dish, Dusky, Guy Gerber, Kolsch, Nicole Moudaber, Nocturnal Sunshine, Perfume and Tale of Us.

The YouTube live stream will be hosted by KCRW’s Jason Bentley and explore the festival experience, including encore and live performances, artist commentary, mini-docs and animated clips.