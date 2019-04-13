Click to Skip Ad
Coachella Festival Explosion Causes Huge Fire, But No Injuries Reported

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

An explosion and subsequent huge fire at the close of the first day of the Coachella music festival sent four fire units to the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The explosion happened in a mobile shower unit in the center of the Coachella campgrounds. The event occurred shortly after rapper Childish Gambino closed day one of the festival.

The Riverside County Fire Department sent four engines to the scene. The official Twitter account said at 2:28 am: “Fire Contained. Mobile Shower Unit in Lot 8 Storage Area.”

The festival continues today with headliner Tame Impala, with Ariana Grande up on Sunday. There is then a hiatus until the next round of Coachella

