CNN’s Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Using Ad Featuring 9/11 Images

A Donald Trump twitter video showing words from Rep Ilhan Omar’s recent CAIR speech interspersed with 9/11 images was used on-air by CNN, which then apologized for its broadcast.

The controversial CAIR speech, which some claim has Omar minimizing the terrorist attack, has raised raw feelings among 9/11 families and others. Cuomo played a portion of Omar’s actual speech and then used some of the ad’s images from 9/11.

He apparently felt immediate remorse.

“I apologize to the families of the victims of 9/11 and people that were there that day,” Cuomo said.  “That video should not be used in political hit ads. I’m using it to make a point. I didn’t make the ad. If I thought about it more, I don’t think I’d even play the ad. So, I apologize to you. I don’t mean to revisit your nightmares. I’m sorry if that’s the effect it has. ”

Cuomo apologized at the end of the segment as well.

“Let me just say it again. I will never use video like that as part of a political ad again,” Cuomo said. “I don’t care if it’s positive. I’m not going to show those images of that day. I know what they mean to the families. This happened quickly with this video, I won’t do it again.”

The Trump tweet:

