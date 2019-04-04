It’s time to get a new set and put some polish on those tired nails! TNT has released a first look promo for season 3 premiere date for Claws which will debut on June 9 at 9 pm ET/PT.

The new teaser video doesn’t show us much, but we do see the ladies of the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon donned in their finest candy-coated, animal print garb. As usual they are up to some Floridian extortion — and we are here to eat it up.

Claws, which was one of only three top 40 cable dramas to grow year over year in total viewers for 2018, stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Evan Daigle, Suleka Mathew, Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris. The hit series follows the rise of five treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures.

When we last left these fabulous gaudy ladies in season two, Desna (Nash) dodged an ill-fated marriage to the sinister Dr. Ruval (Jimmy Jean-Louis), took out her Russian crime boss, Zlata (Franka Potente), and inherited a new casino. The celebrations ended with a massive cliffhanger when Virginia (Tran) took a bullet for Desna as they were about to survey their new business venture. In season three, the ladies will quickly learn that the stakes couldn’t be higher in the casino world, and Desna will take a gamble as she enters into business with a sinister couple, Mac (guest star Michael Horse) and Melba (guest star Rebecca Creskoff).

Nash and Preston will not only be in front of the camera this season, but they each direct an episode. Claws is executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, who also serves as showrunner, and Eliot Laurence, who created the series. Claws is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.