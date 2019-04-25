‘Claws’ Casts Bechir Sylvain; Meg Steedle Joins ‘Mr. Mercedes’

Bechir Sylvain (Grace and Frankie, Chicago P.D.) has been tapped for a heavily recurring role on the upcoming third season of TNT’s top-rated comedic drama series Claws. The series, starring Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon and Karrueche Tran, follows the rise of five treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon. Sylvain will play EJ, Jenn’s (Lyon) ex-boyfriend, and the biological father to Jenn’s daughter, Brienne. He just got out of jail and with a new lease on life wants joint custody of his daughter. Sylvain will appear throughout the season. Claws reached 33.6M total viewers last season and ranked among the top 10 cable dramas with 18-49 and top 20 with total viewers. Sylvain,, whose credits include Grace and Frankie, Chicago P.D. and feature The Ultimate Life, is repped by Tash Moseley Management and the MKS Agency.

Meg Steedle (Code Black, I’m Dying Up Here) is set to recur on the upcoming third season of AT&T Audience Network’s critically praised drama series Mr. Mercedes, from Sonar Entertainment. Season 2 took place a year after Brady Hartsfield’s (Harry Treadaway) thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community of Bridgton, Ohio. Since the incident, Hartsfield had been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Retired Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) did his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly Gibney (Justine Lupe) to open Finders Keepers, a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences began to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges was haunted by the feeling that Brady was somehow responsible. Steedle will play Danielle Sweeney, Morris’ (Gabriel Ebert) affectionate yet slightly naive girlfriend who finds herself out of her depth when she questions Morris (Ebert) and Alma’s (Kate Mulgrew) strange relationship. Steedle’s recent TV credits include Code Black, I’m Dying Up Here and The Magician. She is managed by Principal Entertainment LA.