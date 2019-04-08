EXCLUSIVE: Clancy Brown (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Thor: Ragnarok) is the latest to join Focus Features and FilmNation Entertainment’s Promising Young Woman thriller from Emerald Fennell.

Carey Mulligan stars in the pic as Cassie, who everyone said was a promising young woman until a tragic event abruptly derailed her future. Now she’s a medical school drop-out, living at home with her worried parents and working at a coffee shop with a concerned boss. It seems like she is at a standstill, except for the double life Cassie leads at night. Brown will play Cassie’s father, Stanley.

Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, and Molly Shannon co-star.

Fennell is also producing the pic with FilmNation’s Ben Browning and LuckyChap Entertainment’s Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara, and Tom Ackerley. FilmNation’s Ashley Fox is the executive producer, with Fiona Walsh Heinz co-producing. Focus and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

Brown recently wrapped production on NBC’s mystery drama pilot, Emergence, and is in the midst of recording the next installment of the Spongebob film franchise, The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, voicing the role Mr. Krabs, which he has been doing for the last 20 years.

He is repped by ICM Partners and Pop Art Management.