‘The Crown’s Claire Foy & Matt Smith To Reunite On Stage In The Old Vic’s Environmental Play ‘Lungs’

The Crown’s Claire Foy and Matt Smith are reuniting after their royal outing – this time on stage at London’s The Old Vic Theatre.

The pair are set to star in Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs, an “emotional environmental rollercoaster”. The play, which is directed by The Old Vic’s Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, who previously directed Broadway musical Matilda, is set around the melting ice caps, overpopulation and political unrest as they bring a baby into the world.

“Hot on the heels of the Extinction Rebellion consciousness-raising demonstrations, there’s an extremely limited run of Duncan Macmillan’s dazzlingly vibrant and profound two-hander, Lungs, which sees a conflicted couple wrestle with huge contemporary dilemmas surrounding the responsibility of bringing new life into an increasingly precarious world,” said Warchus.

Elsewhere, The Good Wife’s Alan Cumming and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who is currently featuring in TBS comedy Miracle Workers, star in a double bill of Samuel Beckett’s II, directed by Richard Jones. It will premiere in January 2020. “We’ll plunge into the absurdist verbal sparring which comprises Samuel Beckett’s phenomenal play Endgame, playing for the first time in a double bill with his Rough for Theatre II, where human co-dependency, bathos and malevolence is laid bare in a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” added Warchus.

Secret Diary of a Call Girl creator Lucy Prebble is writing a new play based on Luke Harding’s book A Very Expensive Poison, exploring the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, directed by Brooklyn director John Crowley, while Kiri creator Jack Thorne’s version of A Christmas Carol directed by Warchus returns, and Bill Forsyth’s Burt Lancaster-fronted 1983 film Local Hero is being adapted into a musical with music and lyrics by Mark Knopfler.

“One of the things I love about theatre is its almost complete disinterest in trivialities. It feeds off – and feeds back – life’s most titanic ideas and emotions. Our next batch of shows at The Old Vic is no exception and delivers five powerful stories in five contrasting genres; a world premiere play, a very topical duologue, a festive celebration, a 20th century classic and a brand-new musical. These shows continue our social mission to present productions which entwine empathy, politics and entertainment for as wide an audience as possible. If you’ve never visited The Old Vic before, or if you haven’t been back for a while, come along and check out what we’re up to… you’ll be surprised how much we’ve changed,” added Warchus.