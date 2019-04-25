Netflix Nabs ‘Circus Of Books’ Docu Ahead Of Tribeca Premiere

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Circus of Books, Rachel Mason’s documentary about growing up alongside the iconic West Hollywood gay porn book store run by her parents. The deal comes ahead of the pic’s world premiere at in the Feature Documentary section at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Mason’s film spotlights the contradictions of growing up in the home of Karen and Barry Mason where sex was never discussed, but the business that grew out of a temporary gig distributing magazines for publisher Larry Flynt after their medical device company failed put her through college. (The family eventually ran a mini adult empire that included a hardcore film production company.)

Ryan Murphy, Josh Braun, John Battsek, Rhianon Jones and Gerald Herman are executive producers.

Circus of Books premieres Friday at 6:30 PM ET at the Village East Cinema – 07.