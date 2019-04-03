Cinedigm, which has been redirecting its focus from cinema equipment to streaming video, said Content Entertainment Group President Bill Sondheim is exiting the company.

Yolanda Macias, who is EVP of the group, and SVP Dan Coyle, will now oversee the content division.

The executive reshuffling follows the announcement last month that Cinedigm is acquiring ad-supported streaming platform Future Today Inc.

Macías, a Cinedigm exec since 2013, has previously held posts at DirecTV, Technicolor and Disney. Coyle, who also joined the company in 2013, had executive roles at Gaiam, which was acquired by Cinedigm, and before that at Goodtimes Entertainment.

Sondheim will remain a consultant at Cindedigm. “I’d like to thank Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk for providing me with some incredible experiences and growth opportunities over the past five years,” he said. Chris has charted a smart and bold strategic direction for Cinedigm with his commitment to expand digital channels and the streaming business and I believe this will be an exciting next chapter as he leads Cinedigm into the future.”

The Future Today deal increases Cinedigm’s OTT footprint to more than 7.6 million monthly active users and 67 million total app installs, according to the company. “The content distribution business is changing at a lightning pace and it is important that we continue our leadership position as the landscape shifts,” McGurk said. “We deeply value the importance of our home entertainment distribution business, and now that we have repositioned ourselves as a leading OTT streaming company, we believe all aspects of our business will benefit. We thank Bill for his efforts over the years to bring Cinedigm to this exciting new market position and we wish him the best for his new business endeavors. We remain deeply committed to our robust independent premium content distribution business and I am certain our efforts in that arena will continue their success under the leadership of Yolanda and Dan.”