Cindy McCain Signs With UTA In All Areas

United Talent Agency has signed Cindy McCain in all areas, the agency announced Thursday.

McCain’s daughter, The View panelist Meghan McCain is another prominent client.

Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain, is an advocate of early childhood education and activist in the fight against human trafficking, UTA said in today’s announcement. McCain, meanwhile, said she is “thrilled to work with UTA to leverage my charitable passions” and carry on her husband’s legacy, hoping to reach new audiences.

McCain was in the news last month after President Trump renewed his attacks on her husband, complaining he gave the late Arizona GOP senator the kind of funeral he had wanted, but never got thanks for it. That was factually inaccurate in that it is not up to POTUS if a deceased senator lies in state in the Capitol, and not up to POTUS what funerals are held at National Cathedral, and not up to POTUS who is buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery. The aircraft dubbed Air Force Two was sent to carry McCain’s body, and his family, to Washington, D.C. for his funeral and burial.

Cindy McCain also posted to Facebook a piece of hate mail she received calling her husband “traitorous” and “warmonger” after Trump’s renewed attacks. Trump famously said during his campaign he did not consider Sen. McCain to have been a war hero because he was captured.

CIndy McCain joins the ranks of high-level political and media figures represented by UTA Speakers. That list, in addition to Maghan McCain, also includes it’s former Ohio Governor/presidential candidate John Kasich, Australia’s former Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull, Ron Paul, General Wesley Clark, Malala Yousafzai, Beth Comstock, Daniel Kahneman, Alberto Gonzales, Michael Lewis, Dr. Peggy Whitson, Jeff Toobin and Terry Crews, among others.

Cindy McCain is chairman of the board of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University. Additionally, McCain is a Chair on the Institute’s Human Trafficking Advisory Council and serves as the Co-Chair of the Arizona Governor’s Council on Human Trafficking.

She continues to serve as chairman of the family-run Hensley Beverage Company, which is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the nation.

Greater Talent Network (GTN), a division of UTA, is a leading global Speakers bureau, drawing from the worlds of business, politics, technology, literature, sports and entertainment. Following its acquisition by UTA in 2017, the agency was immediately established as the leader on the live speaking circuit, boasting the largest speakers division among the major talent and entertainment companies.