EXCLUSIVE: Cannes itself is to be the background of a new drama from Midsomer Murders writer Chris Murray.

We all know that the home of Mip and the Cannes Film Festival is ripe for a crime drama and Murray is setting Cannes Confidential in the French city. The ten-part series is being developed by Dramacorp, the Stockholm-based production company founded by Patrick Nebout, part of Jan Mojto’s Beta Film, and is a romantic procedural series that blends comedy, mystery and crime detection with a heart-warming love story.

It is co-creator Murray’s latest project, having recently signed on to reboot classic British detective series Van Der Valk starring Mark Warren, which Deadline broke last week,

The show is being given its own press conference from the Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard later this morning. Dramacorp has been granted exclusive access to film in the City of Cannes, which enables the producer to use the trademark-protected name ‘Cannes’ in the show title.

Executive producers are Patrick Nebout and Henrik Jansson-Schweizer, who recently joined Dramacorp from Nice Drama. The pair are behind a series including Thicker Than Water, Midnight Sun, and the Swedish hit comedy The Hundred Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window.

Cannes Confidential is the first English-language procedural drama to be produced and set on the Cote d’Azur since the classic 1970s action-adventure comedy The Persuaders, starring Roger Moore and Tony Curtis. Channelling the same feel-good humour, the action centres on the relationship between an idealistic and ambitious female cop and a Canadian ex-conman and master of counterfeit, who’s on the run from both the police and the mob. The pair are forced into an unlikely — and surprisingly successful — crime-fighting partnership, which sees them solve a murder case in each close-ended episode. However, the drama’s long arc focuses on the main character’s quest to find the criminals who framed her father, a local-hero police officer who was jailed for a murder he didn’t commit.

Patrick Nebout said, “I don’t think it’s too much to say that Cannes Confidential has echoes of the iconic, great Moonlighting in terms of its wit and charm, The Night Manager in terms of its scale and ambition, and La La Land in terms of its look and tone. As his credits prove, Chris Murray has a genius for creating deeply loved and witty characters and stories that run and run. And then there’s that other star of the show — Cannes — which will bring its own magic to our story. We’re looking forward to delivering something extremely special and distinctively upbeat, far from the tons of very dark shows that seem to have taken over the international market.”

Murray added, “The opportunity to work on a series that combines crime and humour, that is both heart-warming and heart-stopping, all set against the backdrop of Cannes and the French Riviera, is massively exciting.”