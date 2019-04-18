‘Child’s Play’ Trailer #2: Chucky Speaks – And Sounds Just Like Mark Hamill

Chucky speaks! And yes, he sounds just like Mark Hamill. “Good night, Andy,” says the murderous, knife-wielding devil doll at the end of this new trailer for Orion’s Child’s Play, the second trailer but the first featuring Hamill’s voice as Chucky.

As with the first trailer, the new one makes good, twisted use of “Best Friend,” Harry Nilsson’s classic, feel-good theme song from the 1969-72 TV series The Courtship of Eddie’s Father. We see a bit more of Chucky’s various and nefarious doings, including that suddenly infamous death by Christmas lights.

Hamill’s participation was announced last month at WonderCon, with the Star Wars vet taking over from original Chucky Brad Dourif. Hamill joins a cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, and Brian Tyree Henry in what’s been described as a “contemporary re-imagining” of the 1988 horror hit.

Child’s Play follows single mom Karen (Plaza), who gifts her son Andy (Bateman) with an all-the-rage Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature (or the name that has long since become better known).

The film is directed by Lars Klevberg, from a script by Tyler Burton Smith. Producers are Seth Graham-Smith and David Katzenberg.

Orion releases Child’s Play to theaters June 21. Take a look at the new trailer above, and here’s a new poster: