Chicago Prosecutor Kim Foxx Subpoenaed In Jussie Smollett Case

Chicago’s top prosecutor Kim Foxx has been subpoenaed in the saga that is known as the Jussie Smollett case. Foxx has been subpoenaed to appear in court by a retired appellate judge Sheila O’Brien in regards to how she handled case involving the Empire actor.

In addition to filing a petition for a special prosecutor, O’Brien also for Foxx’s deputy Joseph Magats and a document for Smollett to appear at the hearing, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Foxx came under fire when her office was announced that they were dropping the charges against Smollett who allegedly staged a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago. She has since defended her decision and is open to an independent investigation.

The news follows a swathe of Smollett headlines that have graced the Internet as of late. Donald Trump recently called Smollett a “disgrace to our nation” on Saturday night during a rally in Green Bay, Wis. It also comes after an episode of Empire which may or may not be Smollett’s finale appearance on the Fox musical drama. Smollett’s character, Jamal, has been written out of the final two episodes of Season 5. His future on the show has yet to be determined.