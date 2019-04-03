Michael Pressman is expanding his relationship with Chicago Med and Dick Wolf, signing on as an executive producer and director on the NBC drama series beginning with Season 5 next fall.

Pressman has worked with Wolf directing episodes of his series Chicago Med, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. He directed the pilots for CBS’ Chicago Hope, The Guardian and The Brotherhood of Poland, New Hampshire. His other episodic directing credits include Elementary, Sneaky Pete, Alpha House and Justified, among others. His feature directing credits include To Gillian On Her 37th Birthday, Frankie and Johnny Are Married and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

From Emmy-winning executive producer Wolf, Chicago Med follows the emotional day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together. Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Colin Donnell, Norma Kuhling, Oliver Platt, Brian Tee and S. Epatha Merkerson star.

Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Derek Haas, Michael Waxman, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Chicago Med is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

Pressman is repped by Paul Alan Smith at ESA and Gersh.