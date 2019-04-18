‘Chicago Fire’ Stars Jesse Spencer & Taylor Kinney Ink New Deals To Continue On NBC Firefighter Drama

EXCLUSIVE: When NBC in late February renewed all three Chicago series for next season, the flagship Chicago Fire was picked up for an eighth season without its stars, Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney, whose current contracts were up at the end of this season.

At the time, the duo already was in negotiations with Chicago producers Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV about new pacts, and I’ve learned that they have closed new two-year deals to continue on the firefighter drama.

As Chicago Fire‘s leading men, Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney had received salary bumps in a renegotiation early on, adding a year to their original six-year contracts. The deals for the three other original cast members, Eamonn Walker, Monica Raymund and David Eigenberg — expired at the end of Season 6 last spring. Raymund opted to move on (she has since signed on for a new series, Starz’s Hightown), while Walker and Eigenberg entered new two-year contracts that go through the upcoming eighth season.

Three other Chicago Fire cast members, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, and Yuri Sardarov, who started as recurring in Season 1 before becoming regulars in Season 2, had their deals coming up at the end of Season 7. I hear all three have been locked in for next season.

Chicago Fire’s cast also includes Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo and Annie Ilonzeh, all of whom joined as series regulars later and are all under contracts for one or more seasons.

Chicago Fire looks into the lives of the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 who risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their city.

Spencer plays Captain Matthew Casey, Truck Company 81. Kinney portrays Lieutenant Kelly Severide, Rescue Squad 3.

Sardarov is Firefighter Brian “Otis” Zvonecek, Truck 81; Minoso is Firefighter/Chauffeur Joe Cruz, Squad 3; Stolte is Firefighter Randall “Mouch” McHolland, Truck 81.

The new pact will extend Spencer’s continuous tenure as a series regular on a hit broadcast series to 16 and possibly 17 years, 8 on Fox’s House and the rest on Chicago Fire. He is repped by WME and Stone Genow. The Vampire Diaries alum Kinney is repped by Gersh and Principal LA.