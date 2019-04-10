‘Chambers’ Trailer: Uma Thurman And Tony Goldwyn Are Here To Terrify Your Heart And Soul

If you are looking for a new source of nightmares, look no further than the upcoming Netflix series Chambers starring Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose. The first trailer for Chambers, which will launch on the streaming giant April 26, will make your heart stop and shock your soul.

Created by Leah Rachel, the series follows a young heart attack survivor (Rose) who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the troublingly sinister characteristics of the deceased. To make things even creepier, there is something off about the donor’s parents Nancy (Thurman) and Ben (Goldwyn).

The series is executive produced by Rachel and Alfonso Gomez Rejon with producers Winnie Kemp, Wolfgang Hammer, Jennifer Yale, and Steve Gaghan. Chambers also stars Lilliya Reid (Vienna, The Fantomes), Nicholas Galitzine (Share, Handsome Devil), Kyanna Simone Simpson (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Black Lightning), Lilli Kay (Paterno, Napoli), Sarah Mezzanotte (The Wolves, Six Degrees of Separation) and Griffin Powell-Arcand.