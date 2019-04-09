A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled for veteran talent manager Ken Jacobson, who died March 19 at the age of 60.

The public service will be held at 3 PM, Thursday, April 18 at Mt. Sinai, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068. According to the family “requested attire is irreverently casual, jeans, t-shirts, sneakers, colorful as Ken would have wanted it.”

Jacobson was a founding partner of management firm James/Levy/Jacobson, where he, alongside his partners, was involved in launching the careers of such actors as James and Dave Franco, Jennie Garth, Jaimie Alexander, Michelle Williams, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mena Suvari and Erika Christensen.

After two decades at the company, in 2006, Jacobson left to launch his own company, Ken Jacobson Management.

Some of Jacobson’s longtime clients at the time of his death include Logan Browning (Netflix’s Dear White People), Summer Bishil (SyFy’s The Magicians) and Efren Ramirez (Napoleon Dynamite).

Jacobson is survived by his wife and two sons.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to college funds set up for Ken’s sons.