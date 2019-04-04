CBS This Morning has promoted Diana Miller, currently the morning show’s senior broadcast producer, as the new executive producer.

It’s the latest shakeup on CBS’ morning show, with Thursday’s news of Miller’s promotion coming a day after confirmation that co-host Bianna Golodryga will be exiting after her six-month stint. In the meantime, co-host Gayle King is close to signing a new multi-year deal with CBS News that will keep her the main anchor.

Meanwhile, current co-hosts Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson have long been rumored for other possible gigs within CBS News, CBS Evening News, whose current anchor Jeff Glor had been under pressure amid ratings declines, and 60 Minutes, respectively.

CBS News said that Miller, who has been with the program since 2014, assumes full oversight of the show immediately and will report to division president Susan Zirinsky.

“Diana is exceptionally positioned for this role,” Zirinsky said. “She’s an experienced journalist and collaborative leader. Her editorial vision, innovative ideas and ability to execute have had a positive impact on the broadcast for years and will help take the show into the future.”

Miller, who came over in 2014 from a stint on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, officially replaces former EP Ryan Kadro, who exited the role at the beginning of the year; he’s now a programming exec at Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi. She is an Emmy, Peabody, and DuPont award-winning producer who most recently co-executive produced The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly primetime special, which was a buzzy ratings winner for both the morning show and the network.

“CBS This Morning is the best morning news show on television, delivering real news that matters to people’s lives,” Miller said. “I am honored to lead such an incredible team as we continue to bring our audience exclusive stories that only CBS News can provide. It is a thrill to partner with Susan Zirinsky as we build on the show’s strong momentum of recent months.”

CBS This Morning has been the subject of rumor of change since it has struggled in the ratings following the ouster of co-host Charlie Rose over sexual harassment allegations.