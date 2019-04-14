‘The Good Fight’ Shows Image Of List That Includes “Assassinate President Trump”

CBS All-Access show The Good Fight tweeted an image Friday from its episode The One Where Diane Joins The Resistance, showing a list of “target words” that included “Assassinate President Trump” and “Eliminate Mar-a-Lago.”

The tweet asked viewers if they spotted the Easter egg. Many Twitter users were not amused, some of them threatening to contact the Secret Service. The tweet has since been deleted.

The episode that contained the image centered on a female resistance group determined to drag down the President Trump’s approval rating. Show character Diane (actress Christine Baranski) decides to join the resistance movement.

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.