The Professional Bull Riders, a presence on CBS Sports platforms since 2012, may not have the mass appeal of the Final Four, NFL or the Masters. Still, its growth pattern and concentrated appeal to its core fan base will keep it in the CBS fold through 2028.

An extended rights agreement between the parties will see the number of PBR broadcast hours on the CBS Television Network increase each year. In the last full season, the network drew average audiences of more than 1 million total viewers for each PBS broadcast. CBS Sports will carry nearly 20 broadcast hours of programming each subsequent year over the course of the agreement. Broadcast coverage features multiple PBR majors awarding riders more points and earnings, including the Monster Energy Bucking Battle, Iron Cowboy and Jack Daniel’s Music City Knockout. Also included are other top events from the PBR circuit, including the Global Cup, a five-nation tournament that is the premier international bull riding competition.

CBS Sports Network will continue its season-long coverage, airing 28 events including all four majors – with live coverage ofLast Cowboy Standing – and more than 85 hours each year, opening the season at Madison Square Garden in January and closing it in Las Vegas with the PBR World Finals each November. The network crowns the overall season champion with exclusive coverage from all five nights of the World Finals, highlighted by a nightly preview show leading into each telecast.

“PBR has been a cornerstone partner within the CBS Sports family for almost a decade. It is an anchor property for CBS Sports Network and consistently delivers a strong, dedicated audience,” said Dan Weinberg, EVP of Programming, CBS Sports. “The multi-year extension allows us to build on the tremendous success we have shared on the cable side while significantly increasing our broadcast coverage, delivering the added exposure and value that only a broadcast network can. We are pleased to keep one of the most exciting and high-adrenaline sports on CBS Sports.”

The growth of PBR in recent years “is due in large part to our very successful CBS partnership,” PBR CEO Sean Gleason said. “We are thrilled to extend that relationship well into the future and are especially excited to bring fans additional hours of annual coverage on CBS Sports. The extensive coverage, invaluable reach, and top-tier credibility that CBS and CBS Sports Network delivers for our fans will anchor PBR’s growth as the original extreme sport continues to charge into the mainstream.”