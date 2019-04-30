CBS Renews ‘The Talk’, ‘Young And The Restless’, ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ & Entire Daytime Lineup

File this under: “If it ain’t broke…” CBS has renewed its entire daytime lineup for the 2019-20 season, including chat show The Talk, long-running soaps The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless and veteran game shows The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal.

The bring-backs aren’t a big surprise, as the network boasts a 32-year winning streak in daytime ratings. It also has the most 2019 Daytime Emmy nominations of any network.

“For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of success in Daytime,” said Angelica McDaniel, EVP CBS Daytime Programs and Syndicated Programs Development. “Our programming continues to maintain a level of achievement unheard of in today’s television landscape, thanks to the passion and dedication of the extraordinary producers, casts, staff and crew on the shows, our studio partners, and most importantly, the fans.”

The Young and the Restless launched in 1973 and has been TV’s No. 1 daytime drama since the Reagan administration. The soap is averaging 4.6 million viewers this season. The Bold and the Beautiful debuted in 1987, and CBS notes that it is recognized as “the most-watched daytime drama in the world. Both are vying for Outstanding Drama Series at the Daytime Emmys on Sunday.

Hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk will turn 10 this upcoming season. The chat show is averaging 2.39 million viewers this season and is up for eight Daytime Emmys including Outstanding Talk Show.

The Price Is Right launches its 48th season in the fall and will mark its 9,000th episode in October. Hosted by Drew Carey, the retail value of the game show is undeniable: It is the most-watched daytime series on network television. Price Is Right is up for Outstanding Game Show at the Daytime Emmys, as is the Wayne Brady-hosted Let’s Make a Deal. The game featuring costumed contestants first hit the airwaves in 1963.

