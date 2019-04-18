CBS News Hires Veteran Jose Andino For New HR Post

Jose Andino has been hired in the newly created role of SVP Human Resources at CBS News, the latest move at the division trying to revamp its culture in the wake of the exits of Les Moonves and Jeff Fager.

CBS News said Thursday that Andino will focus on overall human resources strategy along with employee relations, programs and processes, cultural and leadership development, employee education and development, and compensation and benefits at the division.

The hire was unveiled by Laurie Rosenfield, CBS’ chief people officer. Andino will report to Rosenfield and new CBS News president and senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky, and he will also work with Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, EVP Strategic Professional Development.

Most recently, Andino served as VP Human Resources at Mediapro US. His 20-year career includes HR roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment for two years and NBCUniversal for 12 years (his titles there included VP Human Resources for NBC Universal Entertainment, VP Human Resources for Telemundo Media, HR Director for KNBC, and HR Director for CNBC). Before NBCU, he was an HR director at CNN, where he was on the team that launched CNN en Español.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jose to our team in this newly imagined and critical role,” said Rosenfield in a press release. “Jose’s proven track record of successfully evolving cultures and ensuring that human resources is set up to support business goals and strategies makes him a perfect fit to lead CBS News’ HR efforts. In addition, Jose’s previous experience in News organizations and his passion for addressing the needs and aspirations of employees, as we continue to focus on strengthening our culture and ensuring that all employees are provided with a safe, fair, inclusive and positive work environment, made him the clear choice in our search.”

Rosenfeld was named to her post in October in the wake of the departures of Moonves and Fager. Zirinsky was named to run CBS News in January; she was thought to be top contender to replace ousted Fager but instead replaced David Rhodes, becoming the first woman to helm the news division.