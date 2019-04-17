‘Castle Rock’ Casts John Hoogenakker; ‘Stargirl’ Adds Hina Khan

John Hoogenakker (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) has been added to the recurring cast for Season 2 of Hulu’s psychological horror series Castle Rock, from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King. Set in the Stephen King universe, the series is named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine and combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light. In Season 2, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock. Hoogenakker will play a man with a complicated connection to Wilkes. Hoogenakker can currently be seen as Matice on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Amazon. He will return for season two, opposite John Krasinski. Hoogenakker is repped by Stewart Talent and managed by Industry Entertainment.

Hina Khan (Hit The Floor) is set for a recurring role in DC Universe’s upcoming Stargirl series. Based on the DC characters, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. Khan is playing an undisclosed DC character who is known to be a Principal. As with all the roles, details on Khan’s character is being kept under wraps, described only as an undisclosed DC character. Newcomer Khan recently booked a role in Creepshow, the iconic horror anthology from George A. Romero, Stephen King and Greg Nicotero for AMC Networks’ Shudder. She’s repped by LINK Entertainment, J Pervis Talent Agency, and Aqua Talent Agency.