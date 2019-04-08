Actor and comedian Joel McHale is set to host Card Sharks, slated to air this summer on the ABC Television Network.

“I’m very excited to be hosting ‘Card Sharks,’” said McHale. “Game winners can win tens of thousands of dollars and in an updated twist – losers will be fed to a pen of adult Tiger Sharks.”

The Card Sharks concept has been made into a series four separate times since its debut in 1978. The show originally ran on NBC from 1978 to 1981.

McHale was most recently seen in The Happy Time Murders, as well as Netflix’s A Futile and Stupid Gesture opposite Will Forte. McHale also recently hosted The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale on Netflix, a half-hour topical series that took a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe.

In 2015, McHale wrapped the 12th and final season of E! Network’s The Soup, in which he satirized pop culture and current events. He is best known for his starring role on the hit comedy series Community.

In Card Sharks, the road to glory and riches begins with two players facing off in a head-to-head elimination race where the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize and a chance to turn that amount into a life-changing payday. The winning contestant risks their prize on predicting seven final cards. The player leaves the game with whatever amount of money they have in their bank after their prediction, and results are revealed on the flip of their seventh and final card.

McHale is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Card Sharks is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Jack Martin and Jennifer Mullin are also executive producers.