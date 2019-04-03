Disney/Marvel’s Captain Marvel has superpowered her way past the $1B mark worldwide. Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers crossed the milestone with Tuesday’s grosses included and now stands at $358.1M domestic with $644.5M at the international box office for a combined $1,002.6M global.

The flying ace with the energized fists is the No. 10 superhero film of all time and Marvel’s 7th to get to the $1B threshold. The 21 MCU titles have to date grossed over $18.5B globally, an average of more than $880M per film.

The Anna Boden/Ryan Fleck-helmed origins story initially blasted off above projections in mid-March with a $455.7M global opening. That was the 6th highest worldwide debut of all time, the 2nd best for a superhero film and the biggest ever for March.

Captain Marvel is the first female superhero movie from the MCU and her arrival dovetailed perfectly with anticipation surrounding this month’s Avengers: Endgame and how she fits into the picture.

The Top 5 overseas markets through Tuesday are China ($152.3M), Korea ($43.7M), the UK ($43.3M), Brazil ($34.5M) and Mexico ($31.8M).