‘Captain Marvel’ Actress Akira Akbar Signs With ICM

EXCLUSIVE: Akira Akbar has inked with ICM Partners.

Akbar recently starred as Lashana Lynch’s daughter, Monica Rambeau who sees a mentor in Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel which recently crossed $1 billion at the global box office.

Akbar also portrayed the younger child version of Susan Kelechi Watson’s character Beth Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us in this year’s episode “Our Little Island Girl”.

Other TV credits include ABC/Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and CBS’ Criminal Minds.

Akira is currently shooting an arc on the Netflix series Family Reunion which stars Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry and is executive produced and created by Meg DeLoatch (Fuller House, Eve) and directed by Eric Dean Seaton (Prince of Peoria, Modern Family).

Akbar continues to be managed by Sherry Kayne of The Green Room Management.