Cannes: Quentin Tarantino’s “Magnificent” ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Not Among Today’s Lineup But There’s Still A Chance

Quentin Tarantino’s anticipated ninth film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, has been widely tipped for a Cannes Film Festival debut, however the movie was not among those announced today by the festival.

Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux told journalists at the lineup press conference in Paris that he has seen a large part of the film, which is “magnificent”, and that he hopes it can be announced for the festival in coming weeks if it is ready in time. The film is still in the edit before a July 26 release.

Fremaux told journalists today, “The Tarantino was not ready. It was abusively and prematurely announced (in the press) which is too bad because it creates an appetite. God knows we have the appetite for it, but it’s in a sprint. It’s one of the ones we hope to have good news on, to announce that it will be added.”

“I have seen a large part of it, but it is not out until the end of July,” he added. “Tarantino is putting all his effort into having it ready. He wants it to be shown in 35mm so the post-production is a bit longer, he’s still editing. I wish him courage to be ready and to do a great film – what I saw is magnificent.”

This year’s edition marks twenty five years since Tarantino’s iconic Pulp Fiction screened on the Croisette. The director has a long-held affinity for Cannes and is understood to be keen that his latest film can play at the high church of cinema.

Such is the expectation the starry comedy-drama will screen at Cannes that imdb has even got the film listed as opening on the Riviera. Fremaux said today he expects to announce at least one or two more films before the festival begins in mid-May.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood charts the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. The film will also intersect with the Manson cult.

Margot Robbie will play Sharon Tate, Leonardo DiCaprio will play Rick Dalton, Brad Pitt is Cliff Booth, Dakota Fanning will play Squeaky Fromme, Al Pacino is set as Marvin Shwarz and Damian Lewis will play Steve McQueen. Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Tim Roth and the late Luke Perry are also among cast.