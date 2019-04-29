Click to Skip Ad
Cannes Jury: Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos, Paweł Pawlikowski, More Join President Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu

Cannes Film Festival

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu will preside over a Cannes Film Festival main jury comprising U.S. actress Elle Fanning, actress and director Maimouna N’Diaye from Burkina Faso, U.S. director Kelly Reichardt, Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher, French author Enki Bilal, French filmmaker Robin Campillo, helmer Yorgos Lanthimos from Greece and  Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski.

The jury comprises four women and four men from four continents and from seven different nationalities. They will reveal their winners on Saturday, May 25 at the closing ceremony.

This year’s Cannes Competition lineup features new work from Pedro Almodovar, Ken Loach and Terrence Malick, among others. One or two more movies are expected to be announced for the lineup in coming days.

Cannes chiefs Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux said today, “The Cannes’ jury is invited to see films directed by the greatest filmmakers of our time – which is the case again this year. Everyone of the directors being part of the competition also has to know they will be considered by strong artists – which is also the case !”

