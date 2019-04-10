Cannes Opener: Jim Jarmusch’s Zombie Movie ‘The Dead Don’t Die’, Starring Bill Murray, To Kick Off Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is set to open with some blood and gore this year. Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die, starring Bill Murray, Chloe Sevigny, Adam Driver and Tilda Swinton, will kick proceedings off on May 14, we have confirmed.

The comedy-horror backed by Focus unfolds in the peaceful town of Centerville which finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.

Jarmusch also wrote the script for the dark comedy, which will also play in competition at the festival. Pic will open in theaters in France on the same day as its Cannes screening, with Focus releasing it stateside one month later on June 14.

Cast also includes Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Rosie Perez, Danny Glover, Iggy Pop, Tom Waits, and Caleb Landry Jones. Focus dropped a trailer for the movie a couple of weeks back. Looks like a fun fest opener.

Jarmusch is a Cannes regular and his latest was widely anticipated on the Croisette. Previous movies of his to play on the Riviera include Stranger Than Paradise, Paterson, Broken Flowers, Only Lovers Left Alive, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Dead Man, Mystery Train and Down By Law.

This year’s Cannes jury will be headed by Birdman and The Revenant director Alejandro González Iñárritu. The rest of the jury has yet to be revealed. The official selection lineup will be unveiled on April 18.

Among other movies widely tipped to play in Cannes are Pedro Almodovar’s Pain And Glory, Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman, Terrence Malick’s Radegund and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As we revealed last month, a few movies widely tipped for a place will not be heading to the festival. Variety were first up with the Cannes opener.