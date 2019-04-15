Cannes: Festival Pays Tribute To The Late Agnès Varda With New Poster

Always a fun update, the Cannes Film Festival has revealed its latest poster. This year’s is a poignant one, but as ever, it’s sprinkled with cinema magic.

The festival’s newest poster pays tribute to the late French filmmaker Agnès Varda who passed away just last month. It captures the director precariously perched up high while filming 1955 film La Pointe Courte, which played at Cannes. It is unclear whether the festival was planning on spotlighting the iconic filmmaker in this way before her death, but either way, it’s a fitting and timely tribute. The artwork behind the poster is impressive as ever: it oozes Riviera.

An accompanying message from the festival press release reads: