Refresh for latest…: The lineup for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival is being unveiled this morning from the UGC Normandie theater here on Paris’ Champs-Elysées. There are already a handful of titles certain to be among the Official Selection which fest chief Thierry Frémaux will announce today, while he may also have some surprises up his sleeve and is likely to hold a few tidbits back to be added over the next few weeks before the Riviera shindig kicks off on May 14.

The festival earlier announced that Jim Jarmusch’s zombie horror comedy The Dead Don’t Die, from Focus, has opening night honors, in competition. And as Deadline previously confirmed, Paramount’s Elton John musical fantasy biopic Rocketman will blast off on May 16. Alejandro G Inarritu is President of the jury this year, one that as ever, has been rife with speculation.

You can watch live, for the first time in English, below:

We do not expect to hear any Netflix or Amazon features included on the roster, marking the first time in four years without a film from either streamer. However, as Deadline has reported, at least one episode of Nicolas Winding Refn’s Amazon series Too Old To Die Young is looking at a special slot.

Perhaps the biggest question, which may not be answered this morning, is whether Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is due to debut on May 21. That would mark 25 years to the day since Pulp Fiction wowed the Croisette before going on to win the Palme d’Or. The Sony title has been highly tipped to be unspooling in Cannes, but we’ll see if Frémaux gives up the goods either way today.

Elsewhere, Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life (previously titled Radegund) is expected, as are Pedro Almodovar’s Pain & Glory, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite and Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You, among many others. Céline Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire and Alice Winocour’s English-language Proxima have also been buzzed about.

We will be updating the titles set today as they are announced, so check back for the running list below:

OPENING NIGHT FILM

The Dead Don’t Die, dir: Jim Jarmusch