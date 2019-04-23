Cannes: Directors’ Fortnight Includes Robert Pattinson Pic ‘The Lighthouse’, Takashi Miike, Netflix Film ‘Wounds’ & Luca Guadagnino Short

The prestigious Directors’ Fortnight, which runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival, has revealed an intriguing lineup which includes Robert Eggers’ (The Witch) Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe drama The Lighthouse, Takashi Miike’s latest feature and Netflix film Wounds, whose inclusion is sure to raise eyebrows due to the ongoing dispute between the streamer and the Cannes Film Festival proper. Scroll down for the lineup in full.

This is the first year at the helm for the section’s new artistic director Paolo Moretti and in keeping with the strand’s history his first lineup is largely made up of emerging directors. The strand will open with French comedy Deerskin, starring Jean Dujardin (The Artist) and Adèle Haenel (BPM), and it will award its Carrosse d’Or career award to U.S. filmmaker John Carpenter.

There will be special screenings of Robert Rodriguez’s Red 11 and Luca Guadagnino’s starry 35-minute short, The Staggering Girl, whose cast is led by Julianne Moore. Only three of the strand’s 24 features are by women directors. Most of the films are world premieres.

The non-competitive Directors’ Fortnight section sits outside the parameters of the Cannes Film Festival and is organized by the French Directors’ Guild. It prides itself on its “freedom of thinking” but is inevitably closely associated with the festival. In recent years it has shown some of the most buzzed about U.S. movies to emerge from the whole festival, including The Florida Project and The Rider.

Last year’s lineup included Gaspar Noé’s Climax, Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego’s Birds Of Passage, and Mamoru Hosoda’s feature animation Mirai.

The section has previously showcased the work of heavyweights including De Niro, Scorsese, Werner Herzog, Jim Jarmusch, Spike Lee, Michael Haneke, the Dardenne brothers, Ken Loach, Chantal Akerman, Robert Bresson, Roger Corman, Nagisa Oshima, Susan Sontag and Bernardo Bertolucci.

Directors’ Fortnight 2019

Closing film: YVES by Benoît Forgeard (France)

ZOMBI CHILD by Bertrand Bonello (France)

WOUNDS de/by Babak Anvari (États-Unis · USA)

UNE FILLE FACILE (An Easy Girl) by Rebecca Zlotowski (France)

HUO ZHE CHANG ZHE (To Live to Sing) by Johnny Ma (Chine · China, France)

TLAMESS de/by Ala Eddine Slim (Tunisie · Tunisia, France)

POR EL DINERO (For the Money) by Alejo Moguillansky (Argentine · Argentina)

SEM SEU SANGUE (Sick Sick Sick) by Alice Furtado (Brésil · Brazil, Pays-Bas · Netherlands, France)

PERDRIX by Erwan Le Duc (France)

HATSUKOI (First Love) by Takashi Miike (Japon · Japan, Royaume-Uni · United Kingdom)

LES PARTICULES by Blaise Harrison (Suisse · Switzerland, France)

THE ORPHANAGE by Shahrbanoo Sadat (Danemark · Denmark, Afghanistan, France)

ON VA TOUT PÉTER (Blow It to Bits) by Lech Kowalski (France)

OLEG by Juris Kursietis (Lettonie · Latvia, Belgique · Belgium, Lituanie · Lithuania, France)

THE LIGHTHOUSE by Robert Eggers (Canada, États-Unis · USA)

LILLIAN by Andreas Horwath (Autriche · Austria)

GIVE ME LIBERTY de/by Kirill Mikhanovsky (États-Unis · USA)

CANCIÓN SIN NOMBRE (Song Without a Name) by Melina León (Pérou · Peru, Suisse · Switzerland)

GHOST TROPIC by Bas Devos (Belgique · Belgium)

KOIRAT EIVÄT KÄYTÄ HOUSUJA (Dogs Don’t Wear Pants) by Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää (Finlande · Finland, Lettonie · Latvia)

ANG HUPA (The Halt) by Lav Diaz (Philippines, Chine · China)

ALICE ET LE MAIRE (Alice and the Mayor) by Nicolas Pariser (France)

AND THEN WE DANCED by Levan Akin (Suède · Sweden, Géorgie · Georgia)

Opening film: LE DAIM (Deerskin) by Quentin Dupieux (France)

Special Screenings: Robert Rodriguez’s Red 11 and Luca Guadagnino’s short The Staggering Girl.