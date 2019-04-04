Cannes Directors’ Fortnight will open with French comedy Deerskin, starring Jean Dujardin (The Artist) and Adèle Haenel (BPM).

Dujardin plays a man who becomes obsessed with owning an expensive designer deerskin jacket, leading him to blow his life savings and even turn to crime. The film will have its world premiere on May 15, and will be released theatrically in France on June 19, distributed by Diaphana. Producers are Thomas and Mathieu Verhaeghe for Atelier de Production with Arte France. Sales are handled by WTFilms.

Dujardin won Best Actor awards both at Cannes and at the Oscars for The Artist. Rising star Haenel is well known for movies including BPM, Love At First Fight and The Unknown Girl.

The film is the seventh from director Quentin Dupieux (Keep An Eye Out). The filmmaker began his career making music videos and commercials working with Michel Gondry. His previous movies include Rubber, selected for Critics’ Week in 2010, Venice 2015 title Reality and 2018 French indie pic Keep An Eye Out, starring Benoît Poelvoorde, Grégoire Ludig and Anaïs Demoustier.

This will be the first Directors’ Fortnight under new artistic director Paolo Moretti, who succeeded Edouard Waintrop.